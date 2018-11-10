ValuEngine Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,079. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $130.15 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $123,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $213,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,220,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

