ValuEngine Lowers MINDBODY (MB) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded MINDBODY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on MINDBODY and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

NASDAQ MB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 1,246,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,458. MINDBODY has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINDBODY will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $363,796.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,809 shares of company stock worth $4,430,896. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

