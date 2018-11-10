ValuEngine Lowers NIKON Corp/ADR (NINOY) to Sell

NIKON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NINOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKON Corp/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKON Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NIKON Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49.

NIKON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. NIKON Corp/ADR had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKON Corp/ADR will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About NIKON Corp/ADR

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

