ValuEngine Lowers NIKON Corp/ADR (NINOY) to Sell

NIKON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NINOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKON Corp/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKON Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.
OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NIKON Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49.
NIKON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. NIKON Corp/ADR had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKON Corp/ADR will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About NIKON Corp/ADR
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital camerasinterchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.
