ValuEngine Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

