ValuEngine Upgrades Hertz Global (HTZ) to “Buy”

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

NYSE HTZ opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Hertz Global had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 476,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hertz Global by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Hertz Global by 94.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 180,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 87,630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hertz Global by 49.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.