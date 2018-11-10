ValuEngine Upgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to “Hold”

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

STBA opened at $41.11 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Miller sold 5,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Jones sold 600 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $27,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

