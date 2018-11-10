Valvoline (VVV) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 110.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.