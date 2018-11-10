Valvoline (VVV) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.61. 59,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,559,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 31.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after buying an additional 684,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Valvoline by 22.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 508,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

