Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

