Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $127.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

