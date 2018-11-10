Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $127.53 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $135.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv-shares-sold-by-cornerstone-wealth-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.