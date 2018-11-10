VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Stake Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,336,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,673,000 after buying an additional 4,884,248 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 943,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,811,000.

Shares of BMV:VCSH opened at $77.66 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

