Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,748,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 909,488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,636,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,071,000 after buying an additional 713,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,077,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

