Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.02. Ventas has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after buying an additional 1,282,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,960,000 after buying an additional 828,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,376,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,207,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after buying an additional 1,990,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.