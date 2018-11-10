VEON Ltd (VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

VEON traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 3,177,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,212. VEON has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,741,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748,194 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 37,657,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VEON by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,187,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,313,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VEON by 3,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,067,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

