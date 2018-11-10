Verastem (VSTM) PT Set at $15.00 by HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 172.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

VSTM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 2,261,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,680. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Forrester purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 2,520.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,058,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 240.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 558.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 530,166 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 820.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 314,401 shares in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

