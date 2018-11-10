Vereit (VER) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.69. 7,221,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,521,515. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth $3,281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vereit by 10.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 883,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 625,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vereit by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

