VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $36,227.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006242 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00306468 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001180 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,352,728 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

