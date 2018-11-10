VeriME (VME) Price Up 14.3% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, VeriME has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a market capitalization of $660,505.00 and approximately $2,069.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00149004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00248670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.70 or 0.10247849 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,419,775 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

