Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2,275.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,419,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,303,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,414,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.00 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $92,118.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $117,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,501 shares of company stock worth $5,239,269 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/verint-systems-inc-vrnt-holdings-lifted-by-meeder-asset-management-inc.html.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.