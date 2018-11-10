VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $56.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VERONA PHARMA P/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

VRNA remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.31.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

