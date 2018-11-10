VF Corp (VFC) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,005,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,062 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in VF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,625 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VF Corp (VFC) Position Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/vf-corp-vfc-position-trimmed-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.