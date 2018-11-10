Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,218,913 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 19,809,519 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,924,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 40.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $833.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VKTX. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/viking-therapeutics-inc-vktx-short-interest-up-12-2-in-october.html.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.