Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 14,600 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-acquires-14600-shares-of-vornado-realty-trust-vno.html.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.