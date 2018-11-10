Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Devon Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.01 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

