Virtusa (VRTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 283,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,088. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,425,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $569,270. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,060,000 after acquiring an additional 310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtusa (VRTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/virtusa-vrtu-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.