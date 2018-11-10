Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,919. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.53.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

