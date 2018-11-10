Vitec Group (VTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vitec Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Vitec Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,255 ($16.40). 18,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,852. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 734.64 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,260 ($16.46).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

