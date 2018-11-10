Viveve Medical (VIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 239.33% and a negative return on equity of 551.85%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 1,466,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,761. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 58,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 1,100,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

