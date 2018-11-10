Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Chairman Brent D. Lang Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 183,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,275. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,242,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,331,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,805,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 119,440 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

