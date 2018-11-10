Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. HSBC set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.20 ($223.49).

VOW3 stock traded down €5.24 ($6.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €146.06 ($169.84). 2,266,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a one year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a one year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

