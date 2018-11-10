Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

