WA Space Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. WA Space has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WA Space coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WA Space has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00251630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.10 or 0.10256134 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WA Space Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

