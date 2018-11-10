Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after purchasing an additional 323,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.16.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

