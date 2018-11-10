Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $95,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.00 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

