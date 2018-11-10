Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,515,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,360,000 after buying an additional 1,243,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,194,000 after buying an additional 638,963 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,255,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after buying an additional 1,127,197 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,094,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 446,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 94.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-holdings-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.