Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LogMeIn by 23.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,352 shares in the company, valued at $53,242,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,800 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc-buys-new-position-in-logmein-inc-logm.html.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.