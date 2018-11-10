Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $744,000 Position in OFS Capital Corp (OFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of OFS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 5.00. OFS Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $744,000 Position in OFS Capital Corp (OFS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc-takes-744000-position-in-ofs-capital-corp-ofs.html.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.