Weir Group (WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Weir Group to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group raised Weir Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,154.71 ($28.16).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.