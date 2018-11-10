Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $184,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWO opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $184.41 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-184-41-million-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.