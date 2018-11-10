Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Western Gas Equity Partners stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.28). Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

