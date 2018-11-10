Westwater Resources (WWR) Posts Earnings Results

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of WWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,344,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,735. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.
