Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,344,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,735. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/westwater-resources-wwr-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.