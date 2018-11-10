WeToken (WT) Price Hits $0.0030

WeToken (CURRENCY:WT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One WeToken token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. Over the last week, WeToken has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. WeToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,615.00 worth of WeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00250930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.96 or 0.10241742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WeToken Token Profile

WeToken’s genesis date was March 18th, 2018. WeToken’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. WeToken’s official message board is medium.com/world-wi-fi-blog. WeToken’s official Twitter account is @WorldWifi_ICO. The Reddit community for WeToken is /r/worldwifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeToken’s official website is en.worldwifi.io.

Buying and Selling WeToken

WeToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

