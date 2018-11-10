Whitbread (WTB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,701.25 ($61.43).

WTB stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,593 ($60.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, with a total value of £45,310 ($59,205.54).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

