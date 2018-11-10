WideOpenWest (WOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.65 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 691,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,317. The company has a market capitalization of $862.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.73. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WideOpenWest stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of WideOpenWest worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

