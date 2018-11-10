William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $909.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 656,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harold S. Edwards bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $49,749.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 560,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

