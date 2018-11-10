Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 28.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. 249,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,465. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

