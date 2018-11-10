WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 11.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 32.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 27.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

NewMarket stock opened at $407.30 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $352.89 and a 52-week high of $437.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.18. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $563.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

