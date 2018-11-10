WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $9.10 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.21% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $484,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $74.20 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

