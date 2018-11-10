Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

WTT stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

